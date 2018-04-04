Head-To-Head Contrast: Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) & The Competition

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) is one of 5 public companies in the “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Applied Industrial Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Industrial Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Applied Industrial Technologies Competitors 25 74 84 1 2.33

Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.52%. As a group, “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Applied Industrial Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Industrial Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies $2.59 billion $133.91 million 25.07 Applied Industrial Technologies Competitors $1.02 billion $57.34 million 27.51

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Applied Industrial Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Applied Industrial Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 39.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies 5.43% 16.53% 8.99% Applied Industrial Technologies Competitors 9.69% 11.82% 5.22%

Volatility & Risk

Applied Industrial Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Industrial Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies competitors beat Applied Industrial Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services. It operates in two segments: service center-based distribution and fluid power businesses. The service center-based distribution segment provides customers with a range of industrial products primarily through a network of service centers. The fluid power businesses segment consists of specialized regional companies that distribute fluid power components, design and assemble fluid power systems, and perform equipment repair. The fluid power businesses primarily sell products and services directly to customers rather than through the service centers.

