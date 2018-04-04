Head-To-Head Review: Armstrong Flooring (AFI) versus Berry Global Group (BERY)

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Armstrong Flooring and Berry Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 4 1 0 2.20 Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 75.87%. Berry Global Group has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Berry Global Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Berry Global Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.31 -$41.80 million $0.21 65.52 Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 1.02 $340.00 million $3.07 18.01

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Armstrong Flooring. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong Flooring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Armstrong Flooring shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -3.69% 0.97% 0.62% Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18%

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Armstrong Flooring on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand. The Wood Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources and sells branded hardwood flooring products, including the Armstrong and Bruce brands, for use in residential construction and renovation, with some commercial applications in stores, restaurants and high-end offices. It sells products through independent wholesale flooring distributors re-selling its products to retailers, builders, contractors, installers and others.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.