Head-To-Head Review: Baldwin & Lyons (BWINB) & James River Group (JRVR)

Baldwin & Lyons (NASDAQ: BWINB) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Baldwin & Lyons has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin & Lyons 5.02% -0.99% -0.32% James River Group 5.33% 6.67% 1.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Baldwin & Lyons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Baldwin & Lyons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of James River Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Baldwin & Lyons pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. James River Group pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baldwin & Lyons and James River Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin & Lyons 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

James River Group has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Given James River Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe James River Group is more favorable than Baldwin & Lyons.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baldwin & Lyons and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin & Lyons $371.23 million 0.93 $18.32 million N/A N/A James River Group $817.63 million 1.29 $43.56 million $1.57 22.67

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin & Lyons.

Summary

James River Group beats Baldwin & Lyons on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baldwin & Lyons Company Profile

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. is a specialty property-casualty insurer providing liability coverage for large and medium-sized trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as coverage for trucking industry independent contractors. Through its divisions and subsidiaries, the Company engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance, including a limited assumption of risks as a reinsurer of other companies. Its segments include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. The property and casualty insurance segment provides multiple line insurance coverage primarily to fleet transportation companies, as well as to independent contractors contracting with fleet transportation companies. Its insurance subsidiaries provide a range of fleet transportation insurance, such as Commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage and general liability insurance; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance for independent contractors, and fidelity and surety bonds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for residential contractors, light manufacturing operations, transportation workers, healthcare workers, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

