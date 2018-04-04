Analyzing Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) & Its Competitors

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Carvana to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Carvana alerts:

This table compares Carvana and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -11.17% -74.69% -19.48% Carvana Competitors 3.23% 33.56% 3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carvana and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $858.87 million -$18.31 million -18.77 Carvana Competitors $7.94 billion $218.36 million 12.63

Carvana’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Carvana. Carvana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carvana and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 1 5 8 0 2.50 Carvana Competitors 116 606 658 28 2.42

Carvana currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.73%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Carvana’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carvana has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of Carvana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Carvana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carvana peers beat Carvana on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.