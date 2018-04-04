Fly Leasing (FLY) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Fly Leasing (NYSE: FLY) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous equipment rental & leasing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fly Leasing to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fly Leasing and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fly Leasing $353.25 million $2.59 million 148.56 Fly Leasing Competitors $760.27 million $24.99 million 17.58

Fly Leasing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fly Leasing. Fly Leasing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fly Leasing and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly Leasing 2 0 3 0 2.20 Fly Leasing Competitors 15 55 98 8 2.56

Fly Leasing presently has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. As a group, “Miscellaneous equipment rental & leasing” companies have a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Fly Leasing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fly Leasing is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Fly Leasing has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fly Leasing’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Fly Leasing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous equipment rental & leasing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous equipment rental & leasing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fly Leasing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly Leasing 0.74% 2.74% 0.44% Fly Leasing Competitors 5.15% 11.63% 1.53%

Summary

Fly Leasing rivals beat Fly Leasing on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

