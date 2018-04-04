Head to Head Review: Holly Energy Partners (HEP) vs. Plains GP (PAGP)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Holly Energy Partners and Plains GP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 3 4 0 0 1.57 Plains GP 0 7 11 0 2.61

Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Plains GP has a consensus price target of $26.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.46%. Given Plains GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Holly Energy Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Plains GP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Holly Energy Partners has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains GP has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 147.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP pays out 184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Holly Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Plains GP has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 42.93% 35.81% 8.81% Plains GP -2.79% 0.73% 0.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Plains GP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $454.36 million 6.45 $195.04 million $1.76 15.81 Plains GP $26.22 billion 0.13 -$731.00 million $0.65 33.86

Holly Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plains GP. Holly Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Holly Energy Partners beats Plains GP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington. The Company operates through segments, including pipelines and terminals segment and a refinery processing unit segment. As of December 31, 2016, its pipelines and terminals segment consisted of 24 main pipeline segments; Crude gathering networks in Texas and New Mexico; 10 refined product terminals; one crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage located at one facility; seven locations with truck and/or rail racks, and Tankage at all six of HollyFrontier Corporation’s (HFC’s) refining facility locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s refinery processing unit segment consisted of five refinery processing units at two of HFC’s refining facility locations.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased assets comprising 18,700 miles of crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment is involved in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; a condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment engages in merchant-related activities, including purchase of crude oil, as well as NGL from producers, refiners, processors, and other marketers; storage of NGL and natural gas; and resale and transport of crude oil and NGL. It owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill in pipelines owned by third parties and other inventory; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company offers logistics services, principally for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

