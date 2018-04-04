Head-To-Head Review: InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) & Its Rivals

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare InterContinental Hotels Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InterContinental Hotels Group $1.78 billion $592.00 million 24.59 InterContinental Hotels Group Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 158.64

InterContinental Hotels Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InterContinental Hotels Group. InterContinental Hotels Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A InterContinental Hotels Group Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterContinental Hotels Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 InterContinental Hotels Group Competitors 305 1436 2177 73 2.51

InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus price target of $64.19, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.10%. Given InterContinental Hotels Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterContinental Hotels Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

InterContinental Hotels Group pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. InterContinental Hotels Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InterContinental Hotels Group competitors beat InterContinental Hotels Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands. It also provides IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5,348 hotels with 798,075 rooms. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

