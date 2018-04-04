Head-To-Head Review: IRIDEX (IRIX) and Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ: IRIX) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of IRIDEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRIDEX and Axcelis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $41.59 million 1.61 -$12.86 million ($1.11) -5.20 Axcelis Technologies $410.56 million 1.88 $126.95 million $1.48 16.25

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than IRIDEX. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcelis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -30.93% -35.98% -28.84% Axcelis Technologies 30.92% 18.64% 12.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IRIDEX and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axcelis Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

IRIDEX currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.30%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.22%. Given IRIDEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats IRIDEX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

