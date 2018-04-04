Head to Head Review: Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) & SPIRAX-SARCO ENG (SPXSF)

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) and SPIRAX-SARCO ENG (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SPIRAX-SARCO ENG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Jacobs Engineering Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jacobs Engineering Group and SPIRAX-SARCO ENG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacobs Engineering Group 0 4 9 0 2.69 SPIRAX-SARCO ENG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus target price of $73.45, suggesting a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Jacobs Engineering Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jacobs Engineering Group is more favorable than SPIRAX-SARCO ENG.

Volatility & Risk

Jacobs Engineering Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPIRAX-SARCO ENG has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jacobs Engineering Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SPIRAX-SARCO ENG does not pay a dividend. Jacobs Engineering Group pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Jacobs Engineering Group and SPIRAX-SARCO ENG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacobs Engineering Group 2.30% 8.59% 4.72% SPIRAX-SARCO ENG N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jacobs Engineering Group and SPIRAX-SARCO ENG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacobs Engineering Group $10.02 billion 0.83 $293.72 million $3.24 18.12 SPIRAX-SARCO ENG $1.03 billion 5.93 $170.57 million $2.32 35.69

Jacobs Engineering Group has higher revenue and earnings than SPIRAX-SARCO ENG. Jacobs Engineering Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPIRAX-SARCO ENG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jacobs Engineering Group beats SPIRAX-SARCO ENG on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services. It operates four lines of business (LOBs): Petroleum and Chemicals; Buildings and Infrastructure; Aerospace and Technology, and Industrial. It caters its services to various sectors, such as oil and gas exploration, production and refining; chemicals and polymers; programs for various national governments, including aerospace, defense, and environmental programs; buildings; infrastructure and telecommunications; mining and minerals; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; power; pulp and paper; technology and manufacturing, and food and consumer products.

About SPIRAX-SARCO ENG

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies for biotechnology, food and beverage, chemical process, mining, and environmental sectors, including peristaltic tube pumps, precision tubing products, aseptic filling and capping systems, heavy-duty hose pumps, sinusoidal pumps, pump heads and panel-mount drives, single-use tubing connector systems, valves and magnetic mixers, sanitary gaskets, and silicone transfer tubing and reinforced silicone hoses, as well as PTFE-lined flexible hoses. It serves food, brewing and distilling, OEM machinery, oil and gas, healthcare, chemical, mining and precious metals processing, water treatment, power generation, and pulp and paper sectors. The companys products are also used to provide space heating, humidification, and hot water in public and private buildings. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

