Head to Head Review: The Clorox (CLX) versus Its Rivals

The Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is one of 26 public companies in the “SOAPS/COSMETICS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The Clorox to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of The Clorox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Clorox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Clorox has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Clorox’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Clorox and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Clorox 0 10 2 0 2.17 The Clorox Competitors 307 1150 1139 29 2.34

The Clorox presently has a consensus target price of $131.62, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies have a potential downside of 1.30%. Given The Clorox’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Clorox is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

The Clorox pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Clorox pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 55.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The Clorox has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years. The Clorox is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares The Clorox and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Clorox 13.21% 126.70% 15.69% The Clorox Competitors 0.18% 21.74% -3.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Clorox and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Clorox $5.97 billion $701.00 million 21.52 The Clorox Competitors $15.45 billion $2.24 billion 26.13

The Clorox’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Clorox. The Clorox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The Clorox beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International. Its Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Household segment consists of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps and container products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Lifestyle segment consists of food products, water-filtration systems and filters, and natural personal care products marketed and sold in the United States. Its International segment consists of products sold outside the United States. It markets some of the consumer brand names, such as namesake bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr clog removers and Kingsford charcoal.

