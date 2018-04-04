Berry Global Group (BERY) versus UFP Technologies (UFPT) Critical Contrast

Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

94.8% of Berry Global Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry Global Group and UFP Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 1.02 $340.00 million $3.07 17.93 UFP Technologies $147.84 million 1.52 $9.21 million $1.25 24.60

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. Berry Global Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Berry Global Group and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 UFP Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Global Group currently has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.13% 47.10% 5.18% UFP Technologies 6.23% 7.70% 6.82%

Summary

Berry Global Group beats UFP Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles. The Company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties, Consumer Packaging, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging segment primarily consists of containers, foodservice items, closures, overcaps, bottles, prescription vials, tubes, and printed films. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment primarily consists of non-woven specialty materials used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, construction, and filtration applications. The Engineered Materials segment primarily consists of pipeline corrosion protection solutions, tapes and adhesives, polyethylene-based film products, and specialty coated and laminated products.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, composites and natural fiber materials. The Company is engaged in providing solutions to customers primarily within the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets. It converts these materials using laminating, molding, and fabricating manufacturing technologies. The Company’s raw materials consist of polyethylene and polyurethane foams, sheet plastics, pulp fiber, cross-linked polyethylene and reticulated polyurethane foams, fabric and foam laminates, and natural fiber materials. The Company converts these materials to provide customers various solutions, including automotive interior trim, medical device components, disposable wound care components, military uniform and gear components, athletic padding, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, and cushion packaging for their products.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.