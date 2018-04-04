Critical Analysis: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) versus Its Rivals

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ: CASS) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cass Information Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Cass Information Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems Competitors 696 3531 6917 269 2.59

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.13%. Given Cass Information Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cass Information Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems’ peers have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $135.30 million $25.01 million N/A Cass Information Systems Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 16.10

Cass Information Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.49% 12.14% 1.73% Cass Information Systems Competitors 5.46% -51.30% 2.36%

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 28.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.