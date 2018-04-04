Head to Head Survey: China Distance Education (DL) vs. Its Rivals

China Distance Education (NYSE: DL) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare China Distance Education to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Distance Education and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Distance Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 China Distance Education Competitors 122 588 673 11 2.41

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 8.75%. Given China Distance Education’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Distance Education has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

China Distance Education has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Distance Education’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Distance Education and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Distance Education $130.99 million $14.93 million N/A China Distance Education Competitors $529.67 million $30.81 million 18.26

China Distance Education’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than China Distance Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of China Distance Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Distance Education and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Distance Education 4.80% 10.95% 3.31% China Distance Education Competitors -15.18% -23.34% -7.17%

Summary

China Distance Education rivals beat China Distance Education on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

