Head-To-Head Survey: ConforMIS (CFMS) & BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

ConforMIS (NASDAQ: CFMS) and BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ConforMIS has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConforMIS and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConforMIS $78.11 million 1.05 -$53.58 million ($1.24) -1.09 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$12.69 million ($0.60) -2.77

BioSig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ConforMIS. BioSig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConforMIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ConforMIS and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConforMIS 1 2 4 0 2.43 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ConforMIS currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 251.85%. Given ConforMIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConforMIS is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of ConforMIS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of ConforMIS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ConforMIS and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConforMIS -68.59% -85.24% -50.08% BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -1,090.30%

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints. It offers a line of customized knee implants designed to restore the natural shape of a patient’s knee. It offers iTotal CR, which is a total knee replacement implant. Its iFit technology platform consists of three elements, including iFit Design, its algorithms and computer software that is used to design customized implants and associated single-use patient-specific instrumentation referred to as iJigs, based on computed tomography scans of the patient and to prepare a surgical plan customized for the patient (iView); iFit Printing, which is a three-dimensional printing technology used to manufacture iJigs, and iFit Just-in-Time manufacturing and delivery capabilities.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System. PURE EP System is a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. The Company’s PURE EP System is designed to assist electrophysiologists with real-time evaluations of electrocardiograms and electrograms, and helps in making clinical decisions in real-time. It is also developing signal-processing tools, which will assist electrophysiologists in differentiating true signals from noise and provide guidance in identifying ablation targets within the PURE EP System.

