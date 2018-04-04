Analyzing Orbital ATK (OA) & Embraer (ERJ)

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Orbital ATK alerts:

This table compares Orbital ATK and Embraer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital ATK $4.76 billion 1.61 $310.00 million $6.28 21.15 Embraer $5.84 billion 0.81 $246.80 million $1.52 17.03

Orbital ATK has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer. Embraer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbital ATK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbital ATK and Embraer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital ATK 0 9 1 0 2.10 Embraer 2 4 2 0 2.00

Orbital ATK currently has a consensus price target of $122.58, suggesting a potential downside of 7.73%. Embraer has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Embraer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Orbital ATK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Orbital ATK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Orbital ATK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital ATK and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital ATK 6.50% 18.32% 6.55% Embraer 4.23% 6.82% 2.33%

Risk and Volatility

Orbital ATK has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orbital ATK pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Embraer pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Orbital ATK pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Embraer pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orbital ATK has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Orbital ATK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Orbital ATK beats Embraer on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital ATK

Orbital ATK, Inc. develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group. The Flight Systems Group segment develops launch vehicles that are used as small-and medium-class space launch vehicles to place satellites into Earth orbit and escape trajectories; interceptor and target vehicles for missile defense systems; suborbital launch vehicles that place payloads into various high-altitude trajectories; rocket propulsion systems for human and cargo launch vehicles; strategic missiles; missile defense interceptors and target vehicles; and composite structures for military and commercial aircraft and launch structures markets. The Defense Systems Group segment develops and produces military ammunition; propulsion systems for tactical missiles and missile defense applications; strike weapons; precision weapons and munitions; high-performance gun systems; aircraft survivability systems; fuzes and warheads; propellant and energetic materials; special mission aircraft; airborne missile warning systems; and defense electronics. The Space Systems Group segment offers small-and medium-class satellites that are used to enable global and regional communications and broadcasting; conduct space-related scientific research; and perform activities related to national security. This segment also provides human-rated space systems for Earth-orbit and deep-space exploration, including re-supplying the international space station; and spacecraft components and subsystems, as well as specialized engineering and operations services. Orbital ATK, Inc. is headquartered in Dulles, Virginia.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital ATK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital ATK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.