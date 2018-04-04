Head to Head Survey: International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) & Its Competitors

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) is one of 25 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare International Flavors & Fragrances to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Flavors & Fragrances $3.40 billion $295.66 million 23.26 International Flavors & Fragrances Competitors $3.36 billion $346.77 million 4.20

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. International Flavors & Fragrances is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Flavors & Fragrances and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Flavors & Fragrances 2 5 3 0 2.10 International Flavors & Fragrances Competitors 120 471 735 24 2.49

International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus target price of $143.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 17.60%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares International Flavors & Fragrances and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Flavors & Fragrances 8.70% 27.69% 10.41% International Flavors & Fragrances Competitors -11.48% -11.21% -5.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 41.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances’ competitors have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances competitors beat International Flavors & Fragrances on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

