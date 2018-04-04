Critical Analysis: Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) vs. Histogenics (HSGX)

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS) and Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Histogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics -264.80% -437.92% -60.52% Histogenics N/A -658.91% -131.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neos Therapeutics and Histogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Histogenics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 94.01%. Histogenics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.81%. Given Neos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Neos Therapeutics is more favorable than Histogenics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Histogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Histogenics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Histogenics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics $25.02 million 9.68 -$66.24 million ($2.68) -3.12 Histogenics N/A N/A -$26.41 million ($0.98) -2.72

Histogenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neos Therapeutics. Neos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Neos Therapeutics has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogenics has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Histogenics beats Neos Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its product candidates are extended-release (XR), medications in patient-friendly, orally disintegrating tablets (ODT) or liquid suspension dosage forms. Its branded product and product candidates incorporate over two of the prescribed medications for the treatment of ADHD, methylphenidate and amphetamine. Its modified-release drug delivery platform has enabled it to create extended-release ODT and liquid suspension dosage forms of the medications. It focuses on developing Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT and NT-0201.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

