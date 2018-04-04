Reviewing Century Aluminum (CENX) and NN (NNBR)

NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NN and Century Aluminum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 2 2 0 2.50 Century Aluminum 0 2 3 0 2.60

NN currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.16%. Century Aluminum has a consensus price target of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given NN’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than Century Aluminum.

Profitability

This table compares NN and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 4.87% 11.94% 2.99% Century Aluminum 3.02% 4.52% 2.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NN and Century Aluminum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $619.79 million 1.06 $26.03 million $1.55 15.39 Century Aluminum $1.59 billion 0.93 $48.58 million $0.36 46.67

Century Aluminum has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Aluminum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NN pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Century Aluminum does not pay a dividend. NN pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

NN has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Aluminum has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NN beats Century Aluminum on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc. is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets. Autocam Precision Components Group manufactures highly engineered, difficult-to-manufacture precision metal components and subassemblies for the automotive, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), fluid power and diesel engine end markets.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

