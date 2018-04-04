Head to Head Survey: Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) & Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $10.14 million 57.88 -$70.69 million ($2.64) -6.90 Selecta Biosciences $210,000.00 1,054.71 -$65.32 million ($3.20) -3.10

Selecta Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -697.03% -63.18% -42.88% Selecta Biosciences -31,556.04% -110.64% -65.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Selecta Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences has a beta of -3.56, indicating that its stock price is 456% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Selecta Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Selecta Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.10, suggesting a potential upside of 65.20%. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.72%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Selecta Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program, for tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, PSP, and FTD; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company using its synthetic vaccine particle (SVP) technology to discover and develop targeted therapies that are designed to modulate the immune system to treat rare and serious diseases. The Company is engaged in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its product candidates are in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. Its SVP technology encapsulates an immunomodulator in biodegradable nanoparticles to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance to mitigate the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) in response to life-sustaining biologic drugs. The Company’s lead product candidate, SEL-212, is a combination of a therapeutic enzyme and its SVP technology designed to be the biologic treatment for gout.

