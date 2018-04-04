Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. 241,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,147.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.37 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $67,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $92,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States.

