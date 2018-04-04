Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HealthEquity, Inc. is a technology-enabled services platforms that empower consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. The Company’s platform provides an ecosystem where consumers can access their tax-advantaged healthcare savings, compare treatment options and pricing, evaluate and pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, and make educated investment choices to grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. HealthEquity, Inc. is headquartered in Draper, Utah. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Healthequity from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Healthequity to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

HQY opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,680.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jon Soldan sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $60,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 734,884 shares of company stock worth $39,401,195. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 237,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 25.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 464,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93,435 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

