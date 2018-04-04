Hedge (CRYPTO:HDG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.75 Million

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded up 93.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Hedge has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. One Hedge token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00018588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Hedge has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00690224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00177537 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032657 BTC.

About Hedge

Hedge launched on October 16th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A. The official website for Hedge is www.hedge-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hedge platform provides users with hedge intruments designed for the cryptocurrency market. crowdsale supporters, technology evangelists, and crypto investors to manage their portfolios according to preferred risk exposure. The HDG is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay fees within the platform. This token runs on a buy-back program. “

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, YoBit and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedge must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

