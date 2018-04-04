Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,734 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $716,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.16 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.04.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,246.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.47%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

