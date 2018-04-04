Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($127.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €123.30 ($152.22) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.58 ($150.10).

FRA HEN3 opened at €106.85 ($131.91) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($160.06).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

