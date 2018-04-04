JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) a €109.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a €109.00 ($134.57) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($154.32) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($153.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €116.00 ($143.21) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.58 ($150.10).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €1.25 ($1.54) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €105.60 ($130.37). 645,358 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($160.06).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

