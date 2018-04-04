Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($164.20) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase set a €118.00 ($145.68) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €132.00 ($162.96) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.58 ($150.10).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €104.30 ($128.77) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($160.06).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

