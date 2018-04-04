Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €114.00 ($140.74) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays set a €121.50 ($150.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($164.20) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.58 ($150.10).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €105.20 ($129.88) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($160.06).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

