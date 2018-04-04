HENNES & MAURITZ (HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HENNES & MAURITZ (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HENNES & MAURITZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HENNES & MAURITZ from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

HNNMY stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. HENNES & MAURITZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,471.88, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92.

HENNES & MAURITZ (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. HENNES & MAURITZ had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. analysts expect that HENNES & MAURITZ will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About HENNES & MAURITZ

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, jewelry, scarves, hats, belts, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; hair styling, body care, and make-up accessories; and homeware accessories for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and childrens room.

