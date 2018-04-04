Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.89 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Henry Schein from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Henry Schein by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.84. 907,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,883. Henry Schein has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $10,329.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

