Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kazazian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 47,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,685.86, a P/E ratio of 197.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $107.24 and a 12 month high of $178.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $651.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.96.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 46,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $7,325,187.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,522.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $270,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,462 shares of company stock valued at $56,246,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

