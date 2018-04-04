Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 65,500 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.28% of Fortis worth $54,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 56,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14,286.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.23. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.3379 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 69.74%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in Arizonas Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity.

