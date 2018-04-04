Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Holdings Boosted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.38% of Lear worth $45,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lear by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after purchasing an additional 42,464 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Lear by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 887,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 801,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,535,000 after purchasing an additional 97,214 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.72.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey H. Vanneste sold 9,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.16, for a total value of $1,740,344.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,356.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,115 shares of company stock worth $49,699,331 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear stock opened at $187.56 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $202.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,453.17, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

