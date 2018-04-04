AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Holdings Cut by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.87% of AGNC Investment worth $68,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 71.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,306,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,135,000 after buying an additional 4,695,908 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,619,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,621,000 after buying an additional 3,147,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,349,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,635,000 after buying an additional 2,262,868 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 9,605,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,941,000 after buying an additional 1,991,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 71.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,994,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 829,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised AGNC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

AGNC opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $7,403.71, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 86.72%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 11.49%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Federico sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $250,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

