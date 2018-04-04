Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 414,300 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,499,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,548 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $32,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,104,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,282 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,338,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,391,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,287.44, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

