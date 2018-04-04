Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $22.81 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $253,431.80, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

