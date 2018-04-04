Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) EVP Dana Whitaker bought 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $10,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HRGG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Heritage NOLA has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Get Heritage NOLA alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) EVP Acquires $10,700.00 in Stock” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/heritage-nola-hrgg-evp-acquires-10700-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Heritage NOLA Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc, (the Bank) is the holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany. Heritage Bank of St. Tammany is a federal mutual savings association operating under the name St. Tammany Homestead Savings and Loan Association. Its business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.