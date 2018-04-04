Herman Miller (MLHR) Position Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,422 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Herman Miller worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,666 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Herman Miller by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,341,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 174,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Herman Miller by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,576,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,871,000 after purchasing an additional 375,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,888.56, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Herman Miller will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $360,021.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 8,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $352,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,570 shares of company stock worth $9,965,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

