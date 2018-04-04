Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

The analysts wrote, “We are still waiting to speak with the company and have thus not yet updated our model and price target, but do not recommend buying on weakness.””

HRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,784.30, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.86. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 641.87% and a negative return on equity of 230.70%. equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,826.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $151,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680. Company insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 116,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

