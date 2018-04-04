Insider Selling: Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,791.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,784.30, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 116,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

