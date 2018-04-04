The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.23

Headlines about The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Hershey earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3906197756507 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut The Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price target on The Hershey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NYSE HSY traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,659. The company has a market capitalization of $20,425.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.04%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

