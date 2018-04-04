Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Hertz Global worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 3,974.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after buying an additional 1,239,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,174,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,084,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after buying an additional 146,347 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 748,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 200,435 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after buying an additional 297,211 shares during the period.

HTZ stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1,661.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. equities analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hertz Global news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 5,450 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $107,201.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,378.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs dropped their target price on Hertz Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

