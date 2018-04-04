Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) & Echelon (ELON) Financial Contrast

Hewlett-Packard (NYSE: HPQ) and Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Hewlett-Packard has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Echelon has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hewlett-Packard and Echelon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett-Packard 0 11 8 0 2.42 Echelon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hewlett-Packard currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Hewlett-Packard’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hewlett-Packard is more favorable than Echelon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Hewlett-Packard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Echelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hewlett-Packard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Echelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hewlett-Packard and Echelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett-Packard 7.15% -82.30% 9.23% Echelon -14.60% -20.14% -14.60%

Dividends

Hewlett-Packard pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Echelon does not pay a dividend. Hewlett-Packard pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hewlett-Packard and Echelon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett-Packard $52.06 billion 0.67 $2.53 billion $1.65 12.82 Echelon $31.67 million 0.64 -$4.62 million ($1.04) -4.32

Hewlett-Packard has higher revenue and earnings than Echelon. Echelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hewlett-Packard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hewlett-Packard beats Echelon on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hewlett-Packard Company Profile

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Echelon Company Profile

Echelon Corporation develops open-standard control networking platforms and delivers elements necessary to design, install, monitor and control communities of devices. The Company’s products enable everyday devices, such as air conditioners, outdoor lighting, appliances, electricity meters, light switches, thermostats and valves to be inter-connected and be part of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. It operates through the IIoT segment. Its IIoT business sells products and services that form embedded control platforms, such as LONWORKS and IzoT. The Company’s IIoT business also sells products and services, which include components, control nodes and development software. The Company also offers a solution consisting of outdoor lighting controllers, segment controllers, gateways and software to end customers, such as municipalities, cities, campuses and commercial enterprises. The Company markets its products under the Echelon brand.

