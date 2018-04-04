Hi-Crush Partners’ (HCLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on Hi-Crush Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $16.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE HCLP opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $909.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 80.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hi-Crush Partners by 103.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

