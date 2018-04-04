iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) is High Falls Advisors Inc’s 4th Largest Position

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond accounts for 6.4% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,010,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,524,000 after purchasing an additional 327,514 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 11.7% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,696,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,931,000 after acquiring an additional 490,683 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,755,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,685,000 after acquiring an additional 376,668 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,410,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond by 291.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,488,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond stock opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $89.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.3494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yid Corp Bond Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

