HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,120,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 120,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

NYSE:EMN opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15,094.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.43%.

In other news, SVP David A. Golden sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $906,268.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,469.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $5,404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,928,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,935 shares of company stock worth $14,241,099. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

