HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FARO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth $13,444,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Simon Raab sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $701,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,986.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $637,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $980.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.03 and a beta of 1.43.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging and realization systems. The Company operates in three segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM and Other. It sells its products through a direct sales force across customers in a range of manufacturing, industrial, architecture, surveying, building construction and law enforcement applications.

