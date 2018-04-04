15,890 Shares in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 198,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 52.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 97,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $4,564,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,276,987.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Filgueiras sold 36,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $1,713,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,286 shares of company stock worth $13,851,648 in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,866.17, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

