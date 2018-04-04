Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,160 at Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,180 ($16.56) to GBX 1,160 ($16.28) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,045 ($14.67) to GBX 1,074 ($15.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($18.25) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($21.06) to GBX 800 ($11.23) in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,083.20 ($15.20).

Shares of HIK traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,217 ($17.08). 604,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 814.20 ($11.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,346 ($32.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

