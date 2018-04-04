Histogenics (HSGX) vs. Consort Medical (CSRMY) Head to Head Comparison

Histogenics (NASDAQ: HSGX) and Consort Medical (OTCMKTS:CSRMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Histogenics and Consort Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Consort Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Histogenics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Histogenics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Histogenics is more favorable than Consort Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Histogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Histogenics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Consort Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Histogenics does not pay a dividend. Consort Medical pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Histogenics and Consort Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics N/A -658.91% -131.87% Consort Medical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Histogenics has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consort Medical has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Histogenics and Consort Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics N/A N/A -$26.41 million ($0.98) -2.90 Consort Medical $380.46 million 2.03 $29.23 million $0.83 18.84

Consort Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics. Histogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consort Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consort Medical beats Histogenics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Consort Medical

Consort Medical PLC is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The Company’s principal activities include designing, development and manufacture of medical drug delivery devices and services for the pharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: Bespak and Aesica. Bespak’s core business is the manufacture of inhaled drug delivery devices for life sciences partners and its operations are based in the United Kingdom. The Aesica business manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), formulated pharmaceutical products and packaging services to the pharmaceutical industry and its operations are based in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers its services to customers, such as pharmaceutical companies and life sciences. Its device products include metered dose inhalers, dry powder devices, actuators, dose counters, disposable auto-injectors, nasal devices and point-of-care diagnostics devices.

