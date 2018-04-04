Hive Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:HVN)

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00694044 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00175459 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Hive

Hive’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net. Hive’s official website is www.hive-project.net. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hive Token Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

